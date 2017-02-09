Business events scheduled for Thursday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for December, 10 a.m.

ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TOKYO — Nissan reports third-quarter earnings.