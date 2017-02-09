Alec McCowen, a West End and Broadway star, dies at 91

LONDON (AP) — British actor Alec McCowen, a stage star on both sides of the Atlantic, has died at age 91.

Talent agency Conway van Gelder Grant confirmed his death on Twitter. The Guardian and Daily Telegraph newspapers said he died Monday.

McCowen joined the Old Vic Company in 1959 and then the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he played the Fool alongside Paul Scofield's king in "King Lear."

A decade later, he received the first of three Tony Award nominations as a failed priest who fantasizes he is the pope in "Hadrian the Seventh."

McCowen's biggest success came with an acclaimed one-man performance of "St. Mark's Gospel." He performed it around the world, including at the White House for President Jimmy Carter.

Film appearances included Alfred Hitchcock's "Frenzy" and spy romp "Never Say Never Again."