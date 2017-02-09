Tanaka says he isn't thinking about ability to opt out

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka says he is not thinking about his opt-out provision.

Tanaka's $155 million, seven-year contract allows him to terminate the deal after this season, give up a $23 million annual salary from 2018-20 and become a free agent.

Speaking Wednesday through a translator, Tanaka says "It's something that I put aside going into the season."

Tanaka arrived at the Yankees' minor league complex Monday for pre-spring training workouts and threw off a bullpen mound Wednesday.