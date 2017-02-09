The Latest: Man gets 30 years for helping plot Texas attack

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a Phoenix man on terrorism charges related to an attempted attack in Texas in 2015 (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges that he provided support to Islamic State by masterminding a thwarted attack on an anti-Islam event in 2015 in Texas.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem told the judge he "had nothing to do with this crime" before receiving the 30-year sentence. Judge Susan Bolton called it an "extraordinarily serious crime."

Authorities say Kareem provided the guns that two friends used to open fire outside the Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas and hosted the two Islamic State followers at his home to discuss the upcoming attack.

His friends, Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, were killed in a police shootout outside the contest.

___

1:45 a.m.

Sentencing is set Wednesday for an American-born Muslim convert convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem also will be sentenced on his conviction for supporting the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. His attorney has asked for less than six years of prison time.

Authorities say Kareem provided the guns that two friends used to open fire outside the anti-Islam event in suburban Dallas and hosted the two Islamic State followers at his home to discuss the upcoming attack.

His friends, Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, were killed in a police shootout outside the contest.

Kareem denies involvement in the plan to attack the contest.

___

