Mexico reports 2 dead in fireworks explosion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two people are dead and an undetermined number are injured following an explosion at a fireworks workshop in the state of Tlaxcala, east of Mexico City.

Tlaxcala state public safety commission spokesman Juan Pablo Flores says two people were burned beyond recognition by Wednesday's explosion in the town of Ixtacuixtla.

The state government says it's "guaranteeing immediate and permanent care to those injured," but hasn't said how many are injured.

The explosion came 1 1/2 months after a massive Dec. 20 blast at a fireworks market north of Mexico City left 36 dead.

Inadequate safety practices and poor oversight of fireworks shops, warehouses and markets regularly cause accidents in Mexico.