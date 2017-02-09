Brazil's jailed ex-speaker claims aneurism but refuses tests

SAO PAULO (AP) — A former Brazilian congressional leader who is in custody awaiting trial in a corruption case has told a court that he has a brain aneurism. But he's refusing medical tests to confirm the malady.

Former House of Deputies Speaker Eduardo Cunha faces charges of money laundering and tax evasion. During testimony Tuesday, Cunha told the judge that he has a brain aneurism. But prison official Luiz Alberto Cartaxo de Moura says Cunha refused tests Wednesday.

Cunha is one of the most senior officials caught in the biggest corruption probe Brazil has ever seen.

Cunha has been held in a prison medical facility since December.