Weather service: at least 4 Louisiana tornadoes, 1 in Miss

Destroyed and damaged homes are seen in this aerial photo after a tornado tore through the eastern neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on severe weather on the Gulf Coast (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
National Weather Service teams are out getting information about at least four tornadoes that hit Louisiana and one that hit Mississippi on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Christopher Bannan says there may have been more than four in Louisiana, but it may take a day or two to check everything out.
He says crews confirmed that at least an EF2 tornado hit eastern New Orleans, and are checking to see if it was more powerful. A second crew is in Killian, east of Baton Rouge, where a tornado hit and headed north into Tangipahoa Parish. A third crew is near Donaldsonville, southeast of Baton Rouge. Bannon says a fourth confirmed tornado hit near Watson, northeast of Baton Rouge.
In Jackson, Mississippi, meteorologist Shannon Hefferan says a tornado hit Scott and Jasper counties.
2:30 a.m.
Officials say tornadoes that struck parts of southeastern Louisiana injured about 40 people, destroyed homes and businesses, flipped cars and trucks, and left thousands without power, but no deaths were reported.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took an aerial tour and made a disaster declaration before meeting with officials in New Orleans. The worst damage was in the same 9th Ward that was so heavily flooded in 2005's Hurricane Katrina.
Edwards says he was heartbroken to see some of the same people suffering again, and promised that the state will provide the affected residents with the resources they need as quickly as possible.
He says seven parishes were hit by tornadoes.
The wall of severe weather also delivered heavy rain and hail to Mississippi and Alabama.