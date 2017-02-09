Brazilian governor wants more army troops to quell violence

Youths with T-shirts covering their faces gesture next to a barricade in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. M
A man carries a sign to throw in a barricade in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army troop
A municipal guard aims his weapon as two men are searched in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,0
Military police check the broken entrance of a store that was looted in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017.
Municipal guards search suspects in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops took to
A man readies to throw a rock at a supermarket in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army tro
Two municipal guards stand at the ready as other guards search several suspects in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Wednesday, F
Youths tip a dumpster ta make a barricade in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops p
SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian governor says he needs more army troops to help cope with a police crisis that has led to a wave of violence and at least 80 deaths in his southeastern state.
Acting Gov. Cesar Colnago told reporters on Wednesday he would ask the federal government for more troops in addition to 1,000 already sent.
The killings in the Espirito Santo state capital of Vitoria and other cities erupted as friends and family of military police officers blocked their barracks over the weekend to demand higher pay for the officers, preventing patrols from cruising the streets.
Brazil's Military Police force patrols the nation's cities and is barred by law from going on strike.