Timberwolves sign Lance Stephenson to 10-day contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.

The Wolves announced the deal on Wednesday. Stephenson is being brought in to help a team thin on the wing after Zach LaVine was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Stephenson started the season with New Orleans, but was waived after injuring his groin. He needed surgery to repair it and recently started working out for teams again. The Timberwolves are the sixth team Stephenson has played for in his seven-year career.

The contract will basically take him through the All-Star break. The Timberwolves host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.