Hungary: Bronze antiquities found in truck date to 900 BC

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say they have finished their investigation of a trove of Persian, Sumerian and Assyrian antiquities found last year in a truck.

Police in Bacs-Kiskun County said Wednesday that bronze objects from as early as 900 B.C. were among the dozens of items recovered.

The artifacts, including a helmet, small bells and horse tack, were likely from the grave of a high-raking military officer from Urartu, also called the Kingdom of Van, corresponding to parts of modern Armenia and Turkey.

Police found the objects during a routine search on Sept. 29 of a truck going to Lithuania. They have recommended that the Turkish driver be charged with receiving stolen goods.

The entire collection is estimated to be worth up to $690,000.