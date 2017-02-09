Nets to add jersey patch next season after deal with Infor

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets will wear an Infor logo patch on their jerseys next season after signing a deal with the business software company.

The red-and-white patch will be on the front of the jersey near the left shoulder. The NBA is allowing teams to begin wearing logos on jerseys beginning with the 2017-18 season.

The Nets said Wednesday that Infor will provide the team with analytical data to improve player performance, as well as arena and business operations.

It's Infor's first partnership in North America combining and sports. The New York-based company has similar relationships overseas with Ferrari's Formula One team and with New Zealand's BNZ Crusaders, the rugby squad that also wears its logo on its jersey.