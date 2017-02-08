WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

LEICESTER, England — Struggling English champion Leicester looks for a win over second-tier club Derby in a fourth round replay in the FA Cup to ease the pressure on manager Claudio Ranieri and boost confidence after an awful start to 2017 in the Premier League. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SKI--WORLDS-MEN'S SUPER G

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Erik Guay won the super-G title at the world championships on Wednesday as the veteran Canadians outdueled the favored Norwegians. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 330 words, photos.

OLY--PYEONGCHANG 2018-ONE YEAR TO GO

SEOUL, South Korea — When Pyeongchang was awarded the 2018 Olympics six years ago, many South Koreans felt that the first Winter Games on home snow would herald their entry into the top tier of rich nations. One year before the Olympics, however, the country is in political disarray, and winter sports are the last thing on many people's minds. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-GOLF

TOKYO — Board members at the club that will host the 2020 Olympic golf tournament failed to make a decision about changing their policy of excluding women as full members. SENT: 250 words.

BIA--IBU-DOPING

FIEBERBRUNN, Austria — After a call for action by leading biathletes, the International Biathlon Union holds an extraordinary congress on the eve of the world championships to decide on tougher sanctions on doping infringements. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--CHELSEA-CRUCIAL KANTE

UNDATED — There's a link between the revival of the Premier League's champion-elect, Chelsea, and the demise of its beleaguered titleholder, Leicester. N'Golo Kante swapped Leicester for Chelsea for 30 million pounds (then $40 million) in July but he's proving to be priceless as he closes in on his second league title in as many seasons in English soccer. By Steve Douglas. 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--BRITAIN-FA REFORMS

LONDON — The head of the English Football Association has threatened to quit if a set of proposals to reform the governing body is not backed by the British government. SENT: 400 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Alaves tries to make it to the final of a major tournament for the first time in nearly 15 years when it hosts Celta Vigo in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg in Vigo. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund's bid to reach a third straight German Cup final continues against Hertha Berlin at home. Also in the third round Tuesday, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and 1860 Munich also play. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC-ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Serie A leader Juventus is aiming to extend its advantage at the top back to seven points with a victory at relegation-threatened Crotone. AC Milan visits Bologna hoping to bounce back from three consecutive defeats. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Nice looks to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Monaco in the Rivieira derby when it hosts Saint-Etienne in the French league, knowing that a win would take them within three points of the leaders. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT.

— SOC--ALBANIA-DE BIASI — Italy honors Albania coach Gianni de Biasi as a Knight. SENT: 120 words.

SKIING:

SKI--WORLDS-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL TRAINING

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn took a cautious look at the downhill course Wednesday in the first practice run at world championships and finished more than two seconds behind leader Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 300 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND-BUGGING

SYDNEY — Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says he is not expecting an apology from the New Zealand Rugby Union amid the on-going controversy over the bugging of the All Blacks' hotel room in Sydney last year. SENT: 350 words.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

US--NFL CONCUSSION LAWSUIT

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge in Philadelphia will live-stream a hearing Wednesday in the NFL concussion case so retired players can learn what's ahead as the estimated $1 billion settlement rolls out this year. By Maryclaire Dale. SENT: 400 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Charlotte ends seven-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over Brooklyn. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Seth Jones lifts Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over Detroit. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

