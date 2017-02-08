BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

JAPAN-US — Japan is charting its own course to deal with a radically different U.S. president, an approach that will be tested at the end of this week when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets Donald Trump in the White House and on the golf course in Florida. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT: 750 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA - The Trump administration shouldn't abandon long-standing U.S. policy on the status of Taiwan, a prominent panel of China specialists says, calling such a move "exceedingly dangerous." By Matthew Pennington. Sent 560 words.

BRITAIN-BACKBACKER — The mother of a backpacker slain in an Australian hostel writes an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, rejecting the decision to label her daughter's death as a terror attack. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 280 words.

UNITED STATES-INDIA — The U.S. and India seem like a natural fit in the Trump era: rambunctious democracies, led by populists, focused on economic growth and fighting radical Islam. It's a budding partnership that could be set back by a nuts-and-bolts dispute over employment visas. As President Donald Trump looks to help American workers, his administration is considering a broad review of a visa program used heavily by India's massive technology and outsourcing industries to send programmers and other computer specialists to the United States. By Matthew Pennington. SENT: 900 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-FIRE — About 15,000 residents of a shantytown beside Manila's port lose their homes in a fire that rages overnight. SENT: 150 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-EARTHQUAKE — A Pakistani official says a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the country's remote southwest and there are reports of damage to houses but no casualties. SENT: 120 words.

PAKISTAN-INDIA — Pakistan says "unprovoked" Indian fire has killed a civilian in the disputed Kashmir region, calling it the latest violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. SENT: 130 words.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber attacked the gate of a district headquarters in the eastern Paktia province, killing two civilians. SENT: 110 words.

AUSTRALIA-PUBLIC PAY — An Australian Senate committee reveals that the country's mail chief is the nation's highest paid public servant and made 5.6 million Australian ($4.3 million) last year. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 430 words.

VATICAN-CHINA-ORGANS — Participants at a Vatican conference on organ trafficking challenge China to allow independent scrutiny to ensure it is no longer using organs from executed prisoners, saying Chinese assurances aren't enough to prove the transplant program has been reformed. By Nicole Winfield and Maria Cheng. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CHINA-TAIWAN — China is drafting policies to attract Taiwanese to live and work on the mainland, a government spokesman says, in a direct appeal to the island's population amid a deepening political standoff between the governments in Taipei and Beijing. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 510 words.

CHINA-POLLUTION 360 — The Associated Press uses a 360-degree camera to record several spots in Beijing during and after a December "red alert," the highest warning level in China's four-tiered smog warning system. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos, video.

SRI LANKA-WAR CRIMES — Sri Lanka's foreign minister says his country needs more time to fulfil promises given to the U.N. human rights body to investigate war crimes allegations from a long civil war that ended seven years ago. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 320 words.

MALAYSIA-PIG-HAIR BRUSHES — Malaysian authorities seize thousands of paint brushes suspected of containing pig bristles after consumers in the Muslim-majority nation demand a crackdown. Pigs and dogs are considered unclean by many Muslims, who make up some 60 percent of Malaysia's 30 million people. SENT: 330 words, photos.

HONG KONG-FILM AWARDS — Romance drama "Soul Mate" charms the Hong Kong Film Awards, with the coming-of-age tale of two girls falling for the same boy receiving 12 nominations. SENT: 340 words, photos.

PYEONGCHANG 2018-ONE YEAR TO GO — When Pyeongchang was awarded the 2018 Olympics six years ago, many South Koreans felt that the first Winter Games on home snow would herald their entry into the top tier of rich nations. One year before the Olympics, however, the country is in political disarray, and winter sports are the last thing on many people's minds. To say that South Koreans are distracted from what had been billed as a crowning sports achievement is an understatement. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

TOKYO 2020-GOLF — Board members at the club that will host the 2020 Olympic golf tournament fail to make a decision about changing their policy of excluding women as full members. SENT: 250 words.

TOKYO 2020-FRENCH PROBE — Tokyo prosecutors question the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee over allegations that dubious payments were made by the bid team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. SENT: 260 words.

DOPING-AUSTRALIA-ASADA CHIEF QUITS — Ben McDevitt quits as chief executive of the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority, warning in his outgoing statement that the country faces continuing and more sophisticated threats of doping.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — European shares are higher while stocks in Asia are mixed as oil prices fall further on concerns over growing inventories. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 480 words, photos.

JAPAN-TRADE — Japan's current account surplus hit a 9-year high in 2016, helped by lower costs for imported oil and a recovery in exports that could add to friction with Washington. The data come as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing for meetings later in the week with President Donald Trump, who has complained Japanese don't buy enough U.S. cars and accused Japan of unfair currency policies he says are hurting U.S. manufacturers. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 470 words.

JAPAN-EARNS-SOFTBANK — Japanese telecommunications, internet and solar company SoftBank Group Corp. reports that its October-December profit soared to about 40 times what it was a year ago. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 230 words.

