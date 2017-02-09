Taiwanese people mispronounced Mentholatum for decades

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A netizen's question about how people in Taiwan pronounce the medical ointment brand Mentholatum showed most have mispronounced the name for 23 years, and the chosen pronunciation of the balm even reveals a person’s age, reported Eastern Broadcasting.

On a popular Taiwanese Facebook group, a netizen posted an innocuous question asking people's preferred pronunciation of Mentholatum out of five different options—Miansulidamu (面速力達母), Mentholatum (曼秀雷敦), Miansuodang (免縮蕩), Little Nurse (小護士), or another name.

The majority of people preferred the wrong name Miansulidamu, Little Nurse polled in second, and Miansuodang third. The correct name Mentholatum was the least used.

Poll results of the preferred usage of Mentholatum among Taiwanese users reflected age differences with elderly preferring the term Miansuodang.

"When I'm with my grandma, I call the medical ointment Miansuodang, and in front of my mom I will pronounce it Miansulidamu, but when I'm with my daughter we call it 'Little Nurse,'" wrote one netizen in response to the posted question.

The most popular pronunciation for Mentholatum in Taiwan, Miansulidamu, originates from the Japanese translation of the medical balm Mensoreetamu.

Usage of the Japanese term of Mentholatum is common in Taiwan, even though Japanese chemical company Root Pharmaceutical attempted to rename it as Menthalatum to local consumers in 1994.

The medical balm earned the nickname "Little Nurse" because of the logo on the package, even though the historical little nurse logo is no longer found on Mentholatum medical ointments in North America, East Asian countries including Japan, Korea and Taiwan have kept the original tins introduced in 1917.

"I've been calling Mentholatum 'Little Nurse' because its TV ad song kept repeating the lyrics 'Little Nurse~Little Nurse~Mianuslidamu," wrote one netizen.

Mentholatum was invented by U.S. citizen Albert Alexander Hyde in 1884 by mixing menthol and petrolatum, five years later he founded The Mentholatum Company.

The non-prescription medical ointment's properties of relieving pain, easing itching, alleviating cold symptoms and soothing insect bites made it an instant hit in the U.S. market in 1904.

It was through Hyde's support of church missionaries' international work by donating the Mentholatum Ointment that the medical balm received worldwide recognition, with American missionary William Merrell Vories introducing the ointment to the Japanese market. Vories obtained the rights to sell the medical balm in 1920.

During this period, sales of the Mentholatum Ointment did particularly well in Japan, India and China. The company is now a division of the Japanese chemical company Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., after being acquired in 1974.