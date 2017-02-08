Poland's top politician pleased with talks with Merkel

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ruling party leader says his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel were held in "good atmosphere" and that he believes her visit will bring "good results."

Poland's most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, met with Merkel late Tuesday during her half-a-day visit to Warsaw. TVN24 on Wednesday showed him kiss Merkel's hand in greeting, a vanishing, traditional gesture of men in Poland.

Kaczynski later said the talks focused on the future of the European Union, Britain's exit and the negotiations linked to that.

Merkel and Poland's leaders stressed that Poland and Germany have an important role to play in Europe's future.