Rude Taipei bus rider caught on video refusing to pay fare

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A bus driver posted a video yesterday on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) of an unruly, unrepentant passenger who refused to pay the NT$75 fare (US$2.4) after arriving at his destination.

The video starts with a young adult male passenger swiping the bus fare box and a beeping sound can be heard, indicating that he does not have enough money on his card to cover the cost of the ride. The driver says "75," the passenger then attempts to exit the bus as if nothing was amiss, and glibly says "I don't have money, I'll pay next time."

In response, the driver says "Hey, Mister, Mister," but the man keeps walking and the driver says to another passenger "He says he doesn't have money." The driver decides to follow the man with the bus as he walks along the street, opens the door and politely says "Mister," but the man quickly retorts "I don't have money, stop bothering me!" The driver then says "If you don't have money, I won't bother you. If you don't pay, I'll pay for you."

After a repeat of the previous exchange, the driver changes tack and says, "Please pay the fee, OK? How could you not have money?" The man looks at him briefly, then turns his back. In the softest voice possible, the driver says "Mister, I'm going to call the police. Mister, please pay, OK?"

Finally, a woman who happens to be standing nearby asks "How much is the fare?" The drivers says "75," and then she and a male bystander quickly pool their spare change together to provide the exact fare.

The driver bitterly says "If you knew ahead of time that you didn't have money, why did you get on the bus?" The woman can be heard off camera berating the irresponsible passenger: "Why did you get on a bus without carrying money?"

Netizens on Breaking News Commune condemned the rude rider:

"Really, helping him is hurting him, someone who wants to help him should not do it in this way."

"This works, the next time I'm due to pay taxes I'll tell the government I don't have money, stop bothering me."

"Family garbage, you should go home and recycle yourself, don't ride a bus and pretend to be cool, if you can't recycle just go find some place to dump it. The bus driver is working so hard to make a living and this guy cheats him out of money, bastard ..."