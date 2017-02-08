Photo of the Day: Bombing Master Handan Festival in Taitung

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The most famous celebration of Lantern Festival in Taitung is the Bombing of Master Handan. In Taiwanese folklore, Handan is a god of wealth, who is afraid of the cold.

During the parade held during Lantern Festival, volunteers carrying the "Handan" wear only a red headscarf, an amulet and red shorts. The residents in Taitung "warm" him with firecrackers and bottle rockets as he passes, which is considered a good way to win this god's favor.

A total of 17 sessions of the folk event will be held in Taitung from Feb. 10-12 as part of the Taitung Lantern Festival this year.