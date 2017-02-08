Camellia exhibition kicks off in Taipei

A camellia exhibition kicks off Wednesday at the Floriculture Experiment Center located on Taipei's Yangmingshan.

This year's camellia exhibition is running from Jan. 8 to Jan 20, followed by the start of the Yangmingshan Flower Festival on February 10.

Camellia enthusiasts should not miss out on the opportunity to visit the 12-day exhibition, which features rarely seen bonsais from both Chinese Camellia Association and Shuangxi Camellia Village in New Taipei.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Yangmingshan sets up a vast selection of sites for couples to spend time with each other, including “Camellia tunnel” at TFEC, the fountain at Yangming Park, or the nighttime lighting show spotlighting cherry blossom trees.

Other varieties of cherry trees will begin flowering through February and March, while rhododendron flowers will bloom in March.