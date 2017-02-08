Taiwan OhBear, rail authority launch namesake meal box

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s tourism ambassador Taiwan OhBear(喔熊) together with Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), launched a namesake meal box on Wednesday.

The new "OhBear Meal Box" (OhBear組長便當) sold briskly, and the limited 50 boxes for Wednesday nearly sold out within 30 minutes after the launch on Wednesday morning.

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said that OhBear, also a staff member of the bureau, had worked with the TRA’s Food & Travel Service Department to put together the ingredients for the meal box. The bureau said the new meal box is prepared from a great variety of fresh ingredients and specially cooked pork with little oil and little salt, and it tastes delicious and is healthy.

The TRA said that the ingredients in the OhBear meal box include black rice, slices of roast marinated pork steak, a spiced tea egg, a pickled plum, broccoli, baby corn, red peppers, shredded seaweed, Yunlin peanuts, and green beans.

Besides the OhBear namesake box, the TRA also launched a vegetarian meal box, which features black rice, a variety of mushrooms, braised tofu and freshly cooked vegetables. These two new meal boxes provide good additional choices to an assortment of TRA meal boxes.

The new meal boxes will be sold at the shop called "Dream Factory of the Taiwan Rails Administration (台鐵夢工廠)" near the West Gate 3 of the Taipei Main Station building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day. The OhBear Meal Box sells for NT$100 per box, but on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 limited-edition boxes will sell for the discounted price of NT$80 per box.

A consumer surnamed Liao who had tried the OhBear Meal Box praised the meal as tasting fresh, crispy, light and delicious.