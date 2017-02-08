BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

UNITED STATES-CHINA - The Trump administration shouldn't abandon long-standing U.S. policy on the status of Taiwan, a prominent panel of China specialists say, calling such a move "exceedingly dangerous." By Matthew Pennington. Sent 560 words.

UNITED STATES-INDIA - The U.S. and India seem like a natural fit in the Trump era: rambunctious democracies, led by populists, focused on economic growth and fighting radical Islam. It's a budding alliance that could be set back by a nuts-and-bolts dispute over employment visas. By Matthew Pennington. 820 words. By 0800 GMT.

AUSTRALIA-PUBLIC PAY - An Australian Senate committee revealed Tuesday that that country's mail chief is the nation's highest paid public servant and made 5.6 million Australian ($4.3 million) last year. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 430 words.

BRITAIN-BACKBACKER — The mother of a backpacker slain in an Australian hostel wrote an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, rejecting the decision to label her daughter's death as a terror attack. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 280 words.

PYEONGCHANG 2018-ONE YEAR TO GO - When Pyeongchang was awarded the 2018 Olympics six years ago, many South Koreans felt that the first Winter Games on home snow would herald their entry into the top tier of rich nations. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

DOPING-AUSTRALIA-ASADA CHIEF QUITS — Ben McDevitt has quit as chief executive of the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority, warning in his outgoing statement that the country faces continuing and more sophisticated threats of doping.

VATICAN-CHINA-ORGANS - Participants at a Vatican conference on organ trafficking challenged China on Tuesday to allow independent scrutiny to ensure it is no longer using organs from executed prisoners, saying Chinese assurances aren't enough to prove the transplant program has been reformed. By Nicole Winfield and Maria Cheng. SENT: 740 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-FIRE — About 15,000 residents of a shantytown beside Manila's port have lost their homes in a fire that raged overnight before being put out Wednesday morning, officials said. SENT: 150 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS - Asian stocks were lower Tuesday while Europe was little changed and oil prices fluctuated after declines that dragged Wall Street lower. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 46o words, photos.

