BC-HKN--NHL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|55
|30
|17
|8
|68
|158
|138
|Ottawa
|51
|27
|18
|6
|60
|137
|141
|Toronto
|52
|25
|17
|10
|60
|163
|156
|Boston
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|143
|149
|Florida
|52
|23
|19
|10
|56
|124
|143
|Buffalo
|53
|22
|21
|10
|54
|131
|149
|Detroit
|53
|22
|21
|10
|54
|134
|155
|Tampa Bay
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|149
|157
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|54
|37
|11
|6
|80
|180
|114
|Columbus
|52
|34
|13
|5
|73
|173
|129
|Pittsburgh
|52
|33
|13
|6
|72
|186
|150
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|34
|18
|1
|69
|181
|140
|Philadelphia
|54
|26
|21
|7
|59
|144
|164
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|23
|18
|10
|56
|153
|153
|New Jersey
|54
|23
|21
|10
|56
|127
|153
|Carolina
|52
|24
|21
|7
|55
|138
|151
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|52
|35
|12
|5
|75
|176
|121
|Chicago
|54
|32
|17
|5
|69
|152
|141
|Nashville
|53
|26
|19
|8
|60
|146
|137
|St. Louis
|54
|27
|22
|5
|59
|155
|162
|Winnipeg
|56
|25
|27
|4
|54
|163
|176
|Dallas
|54
|21
|23
|10
|52
|148
|172
|Colorado
|50
|15
|33
|2
|32
|103
|168
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|54
|33
|17
|4
|70
|148
|126
|Edmonton
|55
|29
|18
|8
|66
|156
|141
|Anaheim
|55
|28
|17
|10
|66
|142
|139
|Calgary
|56
|28
|25
|3
|59
|149
|159
|Los Angeles
|54
|27
|23
|4
|58
|132
|133
|Vancouver
|53
|23
|24
|6
|52
|125
|154
|Arizona
|51
|17
|28
|6
|40
|116
|161
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
|Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 5, San Jose 4, OT
Calgary 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Washington 5, Carolina 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1
Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 0
St. Louis 6, Ottawa 0
Toronto 3, Dallas 1
Nashville 4, Vancouver 2
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2
Colorado 4, Montreal 0