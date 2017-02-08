  1. Home
BC-HKN--NHL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/08 13:46
BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0356 National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 55 30 17 8 68 158 138
Ottawa 51 27 18 6 60 137 141
Toronto 52 25 17 10 60 163 156
Boston 55 26 23 6 58 143 149
Florida 52 23 19 10 56 124 143
Buffalo 53 22 21 10 54 131 149
Detroit 53 22 21 10 54 134 155
Tampa Bay 54 24 24 6 54 149 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 37 11 6 80 180 114
Columbus 52 34 13 5 73 173 129
Pittsburgh 52 33 13 6 72 186 150
N.Y. Rangers 53 34 18 1 69 181 140
Philadelphia 54 26 21 7 59 144 164
N.Y. Islanders 51 23 18 10 56 153 153
New Jersey 54 23 21 10 56 127 153
Carolina 52 24 21 7 55 138 151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 52 35 12 5 75 176 121
Chicago 54 32 17 5 69 152 141
Nashville 53 26 19 8 60 146 137
St. Louis 54 27 22 5 59 155 162
Winnipeg 56 25 27 4 54 163 176
Dallas 54 21 23 10 52 148 172
Colorado 50 15 33 2 32 103 168
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 54 33 17 4 70 148 126
Edmonton 55 29 18 8 66 156 141
Anaheim 55 28 17 10 66 142 139
Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159
Los Angeles 54 27 23 4 58 132 133
Vancouver 53 23 24 6 52 125 154
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 116 161

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, San Jose 4, OT

Calgary 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Washington 5, Carolina 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 0

St. Louis 6, Ottawa 0

Toronto 3, Dallas 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2

Colorado 4, Montreal 0