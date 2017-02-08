BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0356

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 55 30 17 8 68 158 138 Ottawa 51 27 18 6 60 137 141 Toronto 52 25 17 10 60 163 156 Boston 55 26 23 6 58 143 149 Florida 52 23 19 10 56 124 143 Buffalo 53 22 21 10 54 131 149 Detroit 53 22 21 10 54 134 155 Tampa Bay 54 24 24 6 54 149 157 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 54 37 11 6 80 180 114 Columbus 52 34 13 5 73 173 129 Pittsburgh 52 33 13 6 72 186 150 N.Y. Rangers 53 34 18 1 69 181 140 Philadelphia 54 26 21 7 59 144 164 N.Y. Islanders 51 23 18 10 56 153 153 New Jersey 54 23 21 10 56 127 153 Carolina 52 24 21 7 55 138 151 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 52 35 12 5 75 176 121 Chicago 54 32 17 5 69 152 141 Nashville 53 26 19 8 60 146 137 St. Louis 54 27 22 5 59 155 162 Winnipeg 56 25 27 4 54 163 176 Dallas 54 21 23 10 52 148 172 Colorado 50 15 33 2 32 103 168 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 54 33 17 4 70 148 126 Edmonton 55 29 18 8 66 156 141 Anaheim 55 28 17 10 66 142 139 Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159 Los Angeles 54 27 23 4 58 132 133 Vancouver 53 23 24 6 52 125 154 Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 116 161

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, San Jose 4, OT

Calgary 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Washington 5, Carolina 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 0

St. Louis 6, Ottawa 0

Toronto 3, Dallas 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2

Colorado 4, Montreal 0