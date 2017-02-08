Welcomes Chef Felice Sgarra to showcase Italian cuisine in Madarin Oriental, Taipei

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is welcoming Chef Felice Sgarra, owner of one Michelin-star restaurant, Umami, to showcase his spectacular reinterpretation of authentic Italian cuisine. Chef Felice will present delectable dishes made with fresh ingredients from southern Italy during his residency at the hotel from 22 to 26 February, and introduce guests to the culture behind this regional cooking, so they can share in his passion and knowledge of it.

Rich in colour, flavour and sentiment, Chef Felice’s dishes are based on the traditional cooking found in the southern Italian city of Andria, which is well-known for its wine, olives and seafood.

Growing up in this fertile region, Chef Felice has developed a culinary style that thoroughly reflects the freshness of its ingredients, while emphasising aesthetics and offering guests a modern experience of the five flavours: sour, sweet, bitter, salty and umami (Japanese for savoury). In the hopes of touching diners with the heart and soul of his cooking Chef Felice named his restaurant “Umami”.

Dedicated to discovering new ways of reinventing traditional culinary concepts, Chef Felice keeps an open mind to new ideas and possibilities that might bring about unexpected inspiration.

Chef Felice’s menu at the hotel will feature many original dishes, including Iberico pork secreto and black winter truffle; Artisanal long spaghetti pasta cut and served in a lobster broth, with chickpeas and fresh tomatoes; and Veal cheek slow-cooked in milk with potatoes and red onion.