NHL Capsules

DETROIT (AP) — Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and wired a high slap shot past Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had dropped two in a row and four of five. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

Nick Jensen got his second career goal, both in the last four games, and Thomas Vanek added a tying score midway through the second period for Detroit. Mrazek made 24 saves.

WILD 4, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jason Pominville and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice, and Minnesota closed out a 3-1 road trip.

Pominville also had an assist, and Charlie Coyle added three assists. Niederreiter's second goal was an empty-netter.

Devan Dubnyk made 38 saves for the Western Conference-leading Wild.

Joel Armia had a goal and assist and Bryan Little scored his 15th goal of the season for Winnipeg.

Ondrej Pavelec went to the dressing room just over six minutes into the second period after stopping 11 of 14 shots. The Jets announced he wasn't returning because of a lower-body injury.

RANGERS 4, DUCKS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 43 saves, Michael Grabner scored twice and the Rangers won for the sixth time in eight games.

Mats Zuccarello and Oscar Lindberg also scored, helping coach Alain Vigneault to his 600th career victory.

Lundqvist gave up fewer than three goals for the sixth time in his last seven starts, improving to 6-1-0 in that stretch. In this one, he topped the 40 saves he made in a 3-2 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 25.

Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 16 saves. The Ducks have lost five of their last seven (2-4-1).

CAPITALS 5, HURRICANES 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 26th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Washington earn its fourth straight victory.

Brett Connolly, Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Capitals, who picked up their second consecutive shutout. Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots in an easy outing two days after backup Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves in a 5-0 win against Los Angeles.

Holtby's seventh shutout of the season ties him with the Kings' Peter Budaj for the NHL lead.

Carolina goaltender Eddie Lack made 23 saves in his first start since Nov. 6 . He had been plagued by concussion problems.

FLAMES 3, PENGUINS 2, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Versteeg scored the only goal in the shootout and Calgary recovered after a furious third-period rally by Pittsburgh.

Chad Johnson stopped 31 shots in regulation and then turned away Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby in the shootout. The Penguins' Kris Letang hit the post on his team's final attempt.

Michael Frolik scored his 13th goal and Micheal Ferland added his eighth as the Flames picked up two valuable points in the crowded chase for one of the final playoff spots in the wide-open Western Conference.

Crosby inched closer to becoming the 86th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points when he assisted on Chris Kunitz's third-period goal for career point No. 998.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, STARS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie sensation Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 25th goal and scuffling Toronto picked up a much-needed victory.

Curtis McElhinney made 39 saves as the Maple Leafs won for the second time in six games (2-3-1). Struggling defensively of late, Toronto held Dallas in check after yielding 22 goals over the previous four games.

Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Antti Niemi stopped 31 shots and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas. The Stars haven't won at Toronto since Dec. 23, 2008.

LIGHTNING 5, KINGS 0

TAMPA, Florida (AP) — Ben Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and Tampa Bay won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 20-22.

Jonathan Drouin, Gabriel Dumont and Braydon Coburn also scored for the Lightning.

Kings goalie Peter Budaj turned aside 16 shots in losing for the second straight game after a five-game winning streak in which he had three shutouts. Budaj was pulled after allowing four goals over two periods in Sunday's 5-0 loss at Washington.

It was Bishop's first shutout this season.

BLUES 6, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake Allen made 30 saves and Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, leading St. Louis to the road win.

Magnus Paajarvi, Patrik Berglund, Alex Steen and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (27-22-5). It was Allen's second shutout of the season.

Ottawa goaltender Andrew Hammond had 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 18. He had been sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

The Senators (27-18-6) were coming off a 4-0 loss at Buffalo on Saturday night. They dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five games.

PREDATORS 4, CANUCKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok each had a goal and an assist, powering the Predators to the home win.

Filip Forsberg and Mike Fisher also scored and Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for Nashville. Roman Josi added two assists.

Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler had the goals for Vancouver, which has lost four straight.

SABRES 5, SHARKS 4, OT

BUFFALO, New York (AP) — Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime, and Buffalo rallied for the win.

Kane scored twice in the game, and the Sabres got three goals in a span of 3:28 to erase San Jose's 4-1 lead. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and assist, while Kyle Okposo and Matt Moulson also scored for Buffalo.

Jack Eichel set up two goals, including Kane's game-winner. Driving up the right wing on a 2-on-1, Eichel slipped a pass through the middle that Kane snapped in before falling headfirst into the end boards. The Sabres rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time since a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Dec. 27, 2014.

Joel Ward, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson scored for the Pacific Division-leading Sharks.