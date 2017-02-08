15,000 residents lose homes in Manila shantytown fire

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Authorities say 15,000 residents of a shantytown beside Manila's port have lost their homes in a fire that raged overnight before being put out Wednesday morning.

Fire department officials said about 1,000 homes were gutted in the sprawling Parola Compound, where several families often share tiny houses running along narrow alleyways.

Fire officer Edilberto Cruz said seven people suffered minor injuries in the fire that broke out Tuesday night then quickly spread. The cause is under investigation.

Social welfare officer Regina Jane Mata says three evacuation centers have been opened, and food and water are being provided to the 3,000 families who lost their homes.

Many people were huddled on a nearby road with their belongings, including clothes and even washing machines and electric fans.