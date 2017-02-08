Taiwan braces for cold weather ahead on Thursday

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The strongest cold wave heading towards Taiwan so far this winter will arrive by Thursday according to the Central Weather Bureau, causing temperatures to plummet to 8-10 degrees Celsius in northern and central Taiwan.

Cold north wind descending on Taiwan tonight will drive down temperatures in northern and central parts to 10 degrees Celsius by Thursday morning, with temperatures in the country's capital Taipei dipping to 9 degrees Celsius.

Ample moisture from the cold front is expected to bring rain starting from Wednesday afternoon until Saturday in Taiwan, and even bring potential snowfall in the next two days in high-altitude mountain regions, such as Hehuanshan and Taiping Mountain.

As the cold air mass weakens on Friday the weather will turn dry, greatly diminishing possible snowfall in mountain regions, reported Apple Daily.

This recent cold wave is mostly dry, and not as strong as the cold wave that swept through Taiwan last January, but the cold weather is expected to continue for 5-6 days, said weather expert Wu De-rong.

He cautioned the fishery industry to take precautions to protect their fish stocks from the cold weather as temperatures along the west coast are projected to drop to 7-8 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday (Feb. 12, 2017) temperatures in Taiwan will rise slightly to 9 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau forecasted temperatures to plummet to 12-14 degrees in southern Taiwan, and eastern counties including Hualien and Taitung during the same period.

The weather will turn from cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday to sunny conditions by Sunday and Monday, the bureau said.