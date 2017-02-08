Convenience store clerk's hand reattached after machete attack

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A convenience store clerk's hand was successfully reattached after a 13-hour operation on Monday in New Taipei, following a brutal attack with a machete which left his hand almost completely severed, according to the Central News Agency (CNA).

The 17-year-old clerk, surnamed Ding, suffered the injury to his left hand when the suspect, surnamed Chen, allegedly swung a machete at him while attempting to gain access to the convenience store's cash register in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District.

On the evening of Feb. 5, Ding was just starting his shift when Chen allegedly told the clerk that he was conducting a robbery, a struggle then ensued with the suspect, also 17 years old, allegedly using a machete to repeatedly attack Ding when he tried to block him from reaching the cash register. The clerk suffered severe cuts to his head, chest, arms and a wound so deep to his left hand that only a thin layer of skin remained.

Chen fled the scene as Ding was able to summon rescue personnel, who stabilized his condition before rushing him to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei's Banciao District. Doctors at the hospital's Department of Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetics Surgery and Department of Orthopedics then carried out a 13-hour procedure to reattach his hand.

Chen, who had been wearing a mask and had suffered a 10 centimeter cut to his left hand during the alleged assault, returned to his home in New Taipei's Shulin District, along the way discarding the machete, which was later retrieved by the police.

Chen's parents then took him to the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital to admit to the crime. After questioning, the police found that he had claimed to have carried out the robbery for money.