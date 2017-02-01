Events and activities in Taiwan for Feb. 10-17

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The following is a list of notable events taking place in Taiwan from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17:

Lantern Festival

The National Lantern Festival will be held on Feb. 11 in Yunlin near the Yunlin High Speed Rail Station.

The Taipei Lantern Festival continues through Feb. 17 between Beimen and Ximen MRT stations. The event features interactive displays promoting the Universiade as well as art and lantern displays and performances. The main stage is in Ximending and a second stage is at Zhongshan Hall.

Taipei’s Ciyou Temple (松山慈祐宮媽祖) will host its own Lantern Festival on Feb. 11 beginning with musical performances at 4 p.m.

Pingxi Lantern Festival opens on Feb. 11 and runs through the 19th. Free lantern-releasing tickets will be handed out on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and lanterns will be released at 6 and 7 p.m.

Concerts

15-time Grammy Award nominee Joe Satriani will perform at Legacy Taipei on his Surfing to Shockwave Tour with guests Marco Minnemann, Bryan Beller and Mike Keneally on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are NT$1800-3000 and available through KKTIX.

io brings its mix of Eastern and Western modern rock to Legacy Taichung on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are NT$750 through Indievox.

The Taipei Civic Symphony Orchestra (TCSO) plays Agua’s Magic Lantern (阿瓜的魔幻元宵), a children’s concert, at the National Concert Hall on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are NT$300-1000.

Zhongshan Hall in Taipei will host performances of “Single Shot Macchiato, the Musical” on Feb. 10-12. Tickets are NT$600-2000 and available online.

Exhibitions

The Kaohsiung Tourism & Souvenir Expo, Tea Culture Expo, Vegetarian & Health care Food Expo and Buddhist Fair open on Feb. 10 and run through Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kaohsiung Exhibition Center (高雄展覽館), South Hall. The tourism expo features travel agencies, hotels, vacation resorts and amusement parks that will provide attendees with special offers and packages. The

The Tea Culture Expo will offer guests information on tea brewing and culture as well as tea-related items for sale. The vegetarian expo will promote organic food, vegetarian restaurants and health care for attendees to live a healthy lifestyle. The Buddhist Fair seeks to promote Buddhism and Buddhist history in Taiwan. General admission is NT$100, with half-price entrance for students with ID and free admission for the elderly as well as children under 150cm. There is a free shuttle bus to/from San Duo Commercial Dist MRT station.