Taipei International Book Exhibition opens with new highlights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The Taipei International Book Exhibition 2017 opens at the Taipei World Trade Center Wednesday, featuring representatives from hundreds of publishers along with a wide range of activities, including keynote speeches, lectures, reading sessions, publication introductions and cultural performances.

One of this year's highlights is the Citizen area, combining independent publishers, independent bookstores, and NGOs in a special pavilion themed maze, allowing visitors to step into the maze browsing books.

The Citizen Book exhibition was held around the same time outside the book fair because they couldn't afford the high rent of the exhibition boost last year. The Citizen Book exhibition created a stir and drew many visitors. This year, with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture, Citizen Area joined the Taipei International Book exhibition, bringing readers more variety of books.

The other highlight of this year is the International Bar, which is designed as an open, cozy space for visitors to enjoy various displays and a cup of coffee. It is located in the center of the International Zone, and is able to accommodate an audience of up to 30 people.

This year's book fair also includes for the first time second-hand and rare book areas, with a used book exchange activity during the five days exhibition.

To allow the general public to enjoy the fun of reading, the opening hours of the book fair will extend to 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays). Come directly to the book fair after work!