GOP elder statesmen making push for a carbon tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of senior Republican statesmen are calling for a carbon tax to combat the effects of climate change, and hoping to sell their plan to the White House.

Former Secretary of State Jim Baker is leading the effort, which also includes former Secretary of State George Shultz.

In an opinion piece published Tuesday night in The Wall Street Journal, they argue that "there is mounting evidence of problems with the atmosphere that are growing too compelling to ignore."

The group will meet Wednesday with White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. Ivanka Trump is also expected to attend.