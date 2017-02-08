The Latest: 3 plead not guilty to murder in deadly '93 fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the arrests of three people in connection with a 1993 apartment fire that killed 10 people in Los Angeles (all times local):

4 p.m.

Prosecutors say three people have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with a 1993 Los Angeles apartment building fire that killed 10 people, including seven children.

Ramiro Valerio, Joseph Monge and Johanna Lopez appeared in court Tuesday afternoon to face 12 counts of murder and other charges. The names of their attorneys weren't immediately known.

Los Angeles district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says the three are being held without bail.

Prosecutors say the May 1993 blaze was set as revenge against an apartment manager who tried to stop rampant drug dealing in the building.

Ten people, including two pregnant women, were killed in the May 1993 fire in the Westlake district. Court papers show two of the murder charges relate to the women's unborn fetuses.

