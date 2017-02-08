USDA says removal of animal welfare records not final

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Agriculture Department says "adjustments may be made" in its decision to remove animal welfare inspection reports, enforcement records and other information about the treatment of animals from its website.

The information includes lists of animal welfare violations at commercial dog and horse breeding facilities and animal testing labs. It was removed from the department's website Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Tuesday that the agency is trying to balance the need for transparency with rules protecting individual privacy rights. She said the decision is not final.