By  Associated Press
2017/02/08 06:30
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 2, Rotherham 0

Reading 1, Birmingham 0

Cardiff 2, Preston 0

Wolverhampton 3, Barnsley 1

Brentford 3, Aston Villa 0

Derby 3, Ipswich 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 2

Wednesday's Matches

Fulham 2, Burton Albion 0

Queens Park Rangers 2, Newcastle 2

Leeds 2, Blackburn 1

Thursday's Match

Huddersfield 3, Brighton 1

Friday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0

Saturday's Matches

Newcastle 1, Derby 0

Norwich 1, Cardiff 0

Blackburn 1, Queens Park Rangers 0

Burton Albion 2, Wolverhampton 1

Reading 2, Ipswich 2

Bristol City 1, Rotherham 0

Birmingham 1, Fulham 0

Preston 0, Barnsley 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Aston Villa 1

Sunday's Matches

Huddersfield 2, Leeds 1

Brighton 3, Brentford 3

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Watford 2, Arsenal 1

West Bromwich Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1

Swansea 2, Southampton 1

Tottenham 0, Sunderland 0

Burnley 1, Leicester 0

Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1

Wednesday's Matches

Manchester City 4, West Ham 0

Everton 1, Stoke 1

Hull 0, Manchester United 0

Saturday's Matches

Chelsea 3, Arsenal 1

Hull 2, Liverpool 0

Sunderland 4, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 6, Bournemouth 3

Watford 2, Burnley 1

West Bromwich Albion 1, Stoke 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 1

Tottenham 1, Middlesbrough 0

Sunday's Matches

Manchester City 2, Swansea 1

Manchester United 3, Leicester 0

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Yeovil 2, Plymouth 1

Exeter 4, Wycombe 2

Cheltenham 3, Luton Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Luton Town 1, Grimsby Town 1

Exeter 4, Crewe 0

Newport County 1, Cheltenham 1

Mansfield Town 2, Barnet 0

Yeovil 1, Hartlepool 1

Wycombe 1, Portsmouth 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Notts County 0

Colchester 1, Blackpool 1

Morecambe 1, Doncaster 1

Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1

Plymouth 1, Cambridge United 0

Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 1

England League One
Wednesday's Match

Walsall 0, Millwall 0

Saturday's Matches

Bolton 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Gillingham 2, Bradford 2

Walsall 2, Northampton 1

Southend 3, Scunthorpe 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Rochdale 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 1

Peterborough 3, Port Vale 0

Oldham 1, Chesterfield 0

Shrewsbury 2, Bury 1

Millwall 2, Coventry 0

Sheffield United 4, AFC Wimbledon 0

Sunday's Match

Oxford United 2, Swindon 1