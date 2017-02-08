BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 2, Rotherham 0
Reading 1, Birmingham 0
Cardiff 2, Preston 0
Wolverhampton 3, Barnsley 1
Brentford 3, Aston Villa 0
Derby 3, Ipswich 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Bristol City 2
|Wednesday's Matches
Fulham 2, Burton Albion 0
Queens Park Rangers 2, Newcastle 2
Leeds 2, Blackburn 1
|Thursday's Match
Huddersfield 3, Brighton 1
|Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
|Saturday's Matches
Newcastle 1, Derby 0
Norwich 1, Cardiff 0
Blackburn 1, Queens Park Rangers 0
Burton Albion 2, Wolverhampton 1
Reading 2, Ipswich 2
Bristol City 1, Rotherham 0
Birmingham 1, Fulham 0
Preston 0, Barnsley 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Aston Villa 1
|Sunday's Matches
Huddersfield 2, Leeds 1
Brighton 3, Brentford 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Watford 2, Arsenal 1
West Bromwich Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1
Swansea 2, Southampton 1
Tottenham 0, Sunderland 0
Burnley 1, Leicester 0
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Manchester City 4, West Ham 0
Everton 1, Stoke 1
Hull 0, Manchester United 0
|Saturday's Matches
Chelsea 3, Arsenal 1
Hull 2, Liverpool 0
Sunderland 4, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 6, Bournemouth 3
Watford 2, Burnley 1
West Bromwich Albion 1, Stoke 0
West Ham 3, Southampton 1
Tottenham 1, Middlesbrough 0
|Sunday's Matches
Manchester City 2, Swansea 1
Manchester United 3, Leicester 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Yeovil 2, Plymouth 1
Exeter 4, Wycombe 2
Cheltenham 3, Luton Town 2
|Saturday's Matches
Luton Town 1, Grimsby Town 1
Exeter 4, Crewe 0
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 1
Mansfield Town 2, Barnet 0
Yeovil 1, Hartlepool 1
Wycombe 1, Portsmouth 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Notts County 0
Colchester 1, Blackpool 1
Morecambe 1, Doncaster 1
Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1
Plymouth 1, Cambridge United 0
Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 1
|Wednesday's Match
Walsall 0, Millwall 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bolton 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Gillingham 2, Bradford 2
Walsall 2, Northampton 1
Southend 3, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Rochdale 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 1
Peterborough 3, Port Vale 0
Oldham 1, Chesterfield 0
Shrewsbury 2, Bury 1
Millwall 2, Coventry 0
Sheffield United 4, AFC Wimbledon 0
|Sunday's Match
Oxford United 2, Swindon 1