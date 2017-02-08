GOP lawmakers to meet with black college leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are planning to meet with leaders of leaders of historically black colleges and universities in the nation's capital to discuss ways to help the schools survive in challenging times.

The meeting will bring leaders from the nation's 100-plus HBCUs to the Library of Congress on Feb. 28. It is being spearheaded by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina.

HBCUs have been pushing for more high-level attention from leaders in Washington, D.C. The meeting will allow them to meet with Republican officials and supporters and discuss ways for the colleges and universities to work with the federal government and corporations.

The National Center for Education Statistics said there were more than 231,000 students at these schools in 2014. Almost 80 percent were black.