9-year-old 'mini Trump' to visit Rhode Island State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 9-year-old who aspires to be president and enthusiastically supports President Donald Trump will be getting a guided tour of the Rhode Island State House.

Jacob Silva attended last month's presidential inauguration and has been dubbed "mini Trump" after appearing that day on Fox News and ABC's "Good Morning America."

State House Republican leader Patricia Morgan, of West Warwick, says she plans to give the boy a tour of the State House on Wednesday.

Democrat Hillary Clinton easily beat Trump among Rhode Island voters in November, but the Republican won in the town of Coventry, where Jacob is from.

The boy was interviewed at the inauguration while wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap. He says he supports Trump's positions on immigration and taxes.