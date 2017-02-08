UN urges more airline passenger info in anti-terror fight

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief is urging the world's nations to share information about airline passengers as part of a stepped up response to the growth of "transnational terrorism" sparked by the Islamic State group's expanding areas of attack.

Jeffrey Feltman told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that although the extremist group's income and territory under its control are shrinking, IS "still appear to have sufficient funds to continue fighting."

Moreover, he said the group has expanded its attacks from Iraq and Syria to their neighbors and continues encouraging followers in Europe, Africa and elsewhere to perpetrate attacks.

Feltman said the number of foreign fighters leaving battlefields in Iran and Syria also pose a growing security challenge and potential risk to their home countries and nations they travel through.