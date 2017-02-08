The Latest: Texas court hears key campaign finance case

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Texas Supreme Court hearing oral arguments on a much-watched campaign finance case (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Democratic lawyer says Texas' Supreme Court may open the door for a crush of anonymous spending in a case dealing with political "dark money."

The state's highest civil court heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit involving Houston tea party group King Street Patriots and the Texas Democratic Party.

Democrats accused the organizations of violating state campaign finance laws by dispatching poll watchers on behalf of the Texas Republican Party during the 2010 election.

Attorney James Bopp, architect of the landmark Citizens United case, is representing the King Street Patriots. He says the state's campaign finance laws are vague and is pushing to nullify several key provisions of them.

Texas Democratic Party lawyer Chad Dunn warned that the case opens "the floodgates to secret funding of elections."

12:05 a.m.

Texas' highest civil court is set to hear oral arguments in a case dealing with political "dark money" and the founder of a Houston organization tied to President Donald Trump's accusations of voter fraud.

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday will weigh a lawsuit filed by the Texas Democratic Party against tea party group King Street Patriots. The nonprofit is accused of breaking state campaign finance laws by training and dispatching poll watchers on behalf of the Texas Republican Party during the 2010 general election.

The case could reshape Texas campaign finance laws as the tea party group is arguing in a counterclaim that key provisions of Texas' campaign finance law are unconstitutional.

The group is represented by James Bopp, the lawyer who won the landmark Citizens United case.