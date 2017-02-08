US panel warns Trump change on one China policy 'dangerous'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent panel of China specialists says the Trump administration shouldn't abandon long-standing U.S. policy on the status of Taiwan, calling such a move "exceedingly dangerous."

Before taking office, President Donald Trump questioned Washington's "one China policy" that shifted diplomatic recognition from self-governing Taiwan to China in 1979. He said it was open to negotiation.

But former U.S. officials and scholars said in a report Tuesday that such an approach could destabilize the Asia-Pacific and leave Taiwan more vulnerable.

The report says U.S.-China relations are at a "precarious crossroads" and the two world powers could be on "collision course."

The panel was convened by the Asia Society and the University of California San Diego. It includes former officials who have served both Democratic and Republican administrations.