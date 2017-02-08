Small plane crash in Argentina kills 5 people

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities in Argentina say that a small plane has crashed in the province of Buenos Aires, killing all five people on board.

Firefighter chief Alejandro Ibarra said that the Cessna 201 crashed Tuesday, killing three adults and two minors near the city of Marco Paz, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of the Argentine capital.

Ibarra told local TV that the plane flew for a brief moment and went down near the landing strip where it took off near Marco Paz. He said authorities are investigating.