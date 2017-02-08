Sen. Warren book on middle class coming in April

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a new book coming out this spring, one that continues her battle for progressive economics.

Warren's "This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class" will be published April 18, Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book will be released through Holt's Metropolitan Books imprint. The Massachusetts Democrat will offer a mini-history of the American middle class, from the New Deal of the 1930s to what the publisher calls President Donald Trump's "phony promises" that endanger it now.

Warren has written 10 previous books. Her 2014 release, "A Fighting Chance," was a best-seller.