Colombia embarks on peace talks with No. 2 rebel group

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Colombia's government and the nation's second-largest rebel group are getting ready to start formal peace talks Tuesday in neighboring Ecuador.

The National Liberation Army and government have been holding exploratory talks for more than three years. The start of a formal negotiation was originally announced last March as an accord with the much-larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to end a half century of hostilities was nearing completion.

But the talks with the ELN never got off the ground as the rebels refused to meet President Juan Manuel Santos' demand that it free a prominent politician they have held captive.

The release last week of former congressman Odin Sanchez removed that final obstacle to the start of negotiations, which are not expected to produce immediate results.