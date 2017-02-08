BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

BRITAIN-BREXIT — The House of Commons takes a final vote on a bill to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union. It sailed through an earlier vote and is very likely to pass and move to the House of Lords, keeping the government's March timetable to trigger EU exit talks on track. Vote expected late evening.

RUSSIA-FROM SCARS TO TATTOOS — In Russia, where lawmakers recently decriminalized some forms of domestic violence, an artist is giving victims free tattoos to help cover scars from abusive partners. By Veronika Silchenko. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1000 GMT.

RUSSIA-NAVALNY — A court in the provincial city of Kirov is expected to deliver a verdict in the fraud case against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. If found guilty and given a suspended sentence, Navalny will be barred from running for president next year. 300 words after 1300GMT.

ROMANIA-CONFIDENCE VOTE — Romania's center-left government faces a vote of no-confidence over a measure to decriminalize official misconduct, which sent hundreds of thousands on the streets in protest. Government expected to survive. Timing uncertain.

AUSTRIA-MIGRANTS — East European and Balkans defense and interior ministers meet in Vienna on ways to counter renewed attempts by migrants to enter prosperous EU nations through the Balkans. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0800 GMT. Updates on merits. Video

GERMANY-URUGUAY — German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez. UPCOMING: on merits from 1245 GMT news conference.

CZECH IRAQ — Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets his Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek to discuss the fight against Islamic State militants and the future of the Middle East. UPCOMING: 130 words after a newsconference planned for 1730 GMT, more on merits. With photos.

UNITED NATIONS-YEMEN — The head of the U.N.'s humanitarian aid coordination agency lays out its appeal for assistance for war-battered Yemen. On merit. News conference at 1115 GMT.

BRITAIN-EARNS-GSK — Pharmaceutical giant GSK reports fourth quarter results. UPCOMING. 130 words by 1300 GMT.