The Latest: 79-year-old doctor on trial in kickback scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a 79-year-old doctor charged with participating in a $200 million bribery scheme (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Jurors have heard opening statements in the trial of a 79-year-old New Jersey doctor charged in a $200 million health care fraud scheme.

Bernard Greenspan is charged with crimes including violating federal anti-kickback laws.

More than 40 people have already pleaded guilty in the scheme involving a blood testing lab that bribed doctors for referrals.

Prosecutors say Biodiagnostic Lab Services bribed Greenspan with inflated rent payments and consulting fees that totaled $200,000 over a seven-year period.

Greenspan's attorney told jurors the payments were legitimate and that Greenspan did nothing illegal.

The lab's owner, David Nicoll, has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify. Authorities say he used the proceeds of the scam to buy luxury properties and rare and classic automobiles.

___

