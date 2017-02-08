Brazil troops patrol streets in southeast city amid crime

SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 1,000 army troops are patrolling the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days.

The killings in the city about 460 miles (740 kilometers) northeast of Sao Paulo came as patrol cars stopped cruising the streets while the friends and family of military police officers blocked their barracks to demand higher pay for their uniformed loved ones.

The troops were deployed to help halt the growing crime.

Public buses resumed circulating Tuesday morning. But the president of the local bus transportation workers union Edson Bastos said the vehicles would stop service for the day at 7 p.m.

Images aired by the Globo television network showed near empty streets and only a few stores opened.