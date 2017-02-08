Universities form policy institute partnerships with Biden

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware is collaborating with former Vice President Joe Biden to establish a new domestic policy institute.

Officials also announced Tuesday that Biden has been named Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where he will lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Biden will serve as founding chair of UD's Biden Institute, a research and policy center focused on issues including the economy, the environment, civil rights and criminal justice. The institute will be part of the university's School of Public Policy and Administration.

The University of Pennsylvania center will be focused on diplomacy, foreign policy, and national security. It will be located in Washington, D.C., but Biden also will have an office on the Penn campus in Philadelphia.