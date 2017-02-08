BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Feb. 8

TODAY

Whole Foods and Goodyear Tire release their latest quarterly results. The Mortgage Bankers Association reports its weekly tally of home loan applications.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Kors is latest retailer to stumble

Luxury handbag and accessories maker Michael Kors took a revenue hit in the latest quarter as business in Europe and the Americas weakened.

CENTERPIECE

Financial regulation rollback

Wall Street is celebrating President Trump's push to deregulate, well, Wall Street. Investment banks rose sharply last week after Trump signed an order to start rolling back portions of the Dodd-Frank Act.

STORY STOCKS

Michael Kors (KORS)

YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

Centene (CNC)

Emerson Electric (EMR)

General Motors (GM)

S&P Global (SPGI)

Church & Dwight (CHD)

Sabre (SABR)

FUND FOCUS

Davis New York Venture (NYVTX)

This "Bronze"-rated fund is concentrated, with fewer than 60 stocks at the start of the year. Efforts to stand out from the crowd have cut both ways since a new manager took over in 2014.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Seth Sutel (212-621-1618). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.