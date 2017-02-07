Man gets 5 years in prison for smuggling guns to Guyana

ATLANTA (AP) — A native of Guyana who lives in Georgia has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to smuggling dozens of guns to the South American country.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say 39-year-old Jermine Prosper, who lived in Conyers, legally purchased about 50 guns in the Atlanta and smuggled them in shipping barrels to Guyana, where they were sold on the streets.

Prosecutors say the legal permanent resident bought the guns between October 2013 and November 2015. They included 34 9 mm pistols, eight .380-caliber pistols and six .25- caliber pistols. He was sentenced last week.