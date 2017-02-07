The Latest: Patriots fans revel at parade in snowy Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Boston parade celebrating the New England Patriots' fifth Super Bowl win (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

It's snowing sideways in downtown Boston, but that isn't stopping tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans from lining a parade route.

Fans wearing team jerseys and caps are braving the bad weather for a glimpse of the Super Bowl-winning team.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth championship ring in Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, and he's a crowd favorite. Ahead of Tuesday's parade, many fans were shouting: "Brady! Brady! Brady!"

Police are out in force on the streets, urging fans to stay safe along the route.

___

9 a.m.

The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team's come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists.

Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow.

It's still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots' fifth championship.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL