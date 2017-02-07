Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher in Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.

Company earnings were a big focus for investors in early Tuesday, and several stocks were making big moves after reporting their results and forecasts.

Health insurer Centene jumped 5 percent after reporting a much stronger quarter than analysts had expected. National Oilwell Varco was up 6 percent after reporting a smaller loss than forecast.

Michael Kors took a revenue hit in its latest quarter and dropped 14 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,297.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 76 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,130. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,676.