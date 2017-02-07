Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 12-18

Feb. 12: Movie director Franco Zeffirelli is 94. Actor Joe Don Baker is 81. Country singer Moe Bandy is 73. Actress Maud Adams ("Octopussy") is 72. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 71. Actor Michael Ironside is 67. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 67. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 65. Actress Joanna Kerns is 64. Actor-talk-show host Arsenio Hall is 61. Actor John Michael Higgins ("Raising the Bar," ''A Mighty Wind") is 54. Actor Raphael Sbarge ("Once Upon A Time") is 53. Actor Josh Brolin ("True Grit," ''No Country For Old Men") is 49. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 49. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 47. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 46. Actor Jesse Spencer ("House") is 38. Actress Sarah Lancaster ("Chuck") is 37. Actress Christina Ricci is 37. Actress Jennifer Stone ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 24. Actresses Baylie and Rylie Cregut ("Raising Hope") are 7.

Feb. 13: Actress Kim Novak is 84. Actor George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") is 83. Actor Bo Svenson ("Walking Tall") is 76. Singer-bassist-actor Peter Tork of The Monkees is 75. Actress Carol Lynley is 75. Actress Stockard Channing is 73. Talk-show host Jerry Springer is 73. Singer Peter Gabriel is 67. Actor David Naughton is 66. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 61. Actor Matt Salinger is 57. Singer Henry Rollins is 56. Actor Neal McDonough ("Boomtown") is 51. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 51. Actress Kelly Hu ("Martial Law") is 49. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 46. Bassist Todd Harrell of 3 Doors Down is 45. Singer Feist is 41. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 38. Actress Mena Suvari is 38. Drummer Dash Hutton of Haim is 32.

Feb. 14: TV personality Hugh Downs ("20/20") is 96. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 78. Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 74. TV personality Pat O'Brien ("The Insider," ''Access Hollywood") is 69. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 69. Actor Ken Wahl ("Wiseguy") is 60. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 58. Actress Meg Tilly is 57. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 56. Actress Sakina Jaffey ("House of Cards") is 55. Actor Enrico Colantoni ("Just Shoot Me") is 54. Actor Zach Galligan ("Gremlins") is 53. Actor Valente Rodriguez ("George Lopez") is 53. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 51. Actor Simon Pegg (2009's "Star Trek") is 47. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 45. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 45. Actor Jake Lacy ("The Office") is 31. Actress Tiffany Thornton ("Sonny With A Chance") is 31. Actor Brett Dier ("Jane the Virgin") is 27. Actor Freddie Highmore ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," ''Bates Motel") is 25.

Feb. 15: Actress Claire Bloom is 86. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 76. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 73. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 73. Actress Marisa Berenson ("Barry Lyndon") is 70. Actress Jane Seymour is 66. Singer Melissa Manchester is 66. Actress Lynn Whitfield ("Madea's Family Reunion") is 64. Cartoonist Matt Groening ("The Simpsons") is 63. Model Janice Dickinson is 62. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 58. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli ("The Sopranos") is 58. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 57. Actor Steven Michael Quezada ("Breaking Bad") is 54. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 53. Actor Michael Easton is 50. Actress Renee O'Connor ("Xena: Warrior Princess") is 46. Actress Sarah Wynter ("24") is 44. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 41. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 41. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 37. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 33. Actress Natalie Morales ("The Grinder," ''90210") is 32. Actress Amber Riley ("Glee") is 31.

Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 87. Actor Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett in "The Empire Strikes Back") is 72. Actor William Katt ("Greatest American Hero") is 66. Singer James Ingram is 65. Actor LeVar Burton is 60. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 59. Actress Lisa Loring ("The Addams Family") is 59. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 56. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 52. Actress Sarah Clarke ("Twilight") is 46. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 45. Actor Mahershala Ali ("House of Cards") is 43. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 39. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 35. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 30. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of the rock group Haim is 28. Actress Elizabeth Olsen ("Martha Marcy May Marlene") is 28.

Feb. 17: Actor Hal Holbrook is 92. Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 83. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 82. Actress Christina Pickles ("The Wedding Singer," ''St. Elsewhere") is 82. Actress Brenda Fricker is 72. Actress Rene Russo is 63. Actor Richard Karn ("Home Improvement") is 61. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 55. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 54. Singer Chante Moore is 50. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 47. Actor Dominic Purcell ("Prison Break") is 47. Actress Denise Richards is 46. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 45. Actor Jerry O'Connell is 43. Country singer Bryan White is 43. Actress Kelly Carlson ("Nip/Tuck") is 41. Actor Conrad Ricamora ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 38. Actor Jason Ritter ("Joan of Arcadia") is 37. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 36. TV co-host Daphne Oz ("The Chew") is 31. Actor Chord Overstreet ("Glee") is 28. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 26.

Feb. 18: Author Toni Morrison is 86. Movie director Milos Forman is 85. Vocalist Yoko Ono is 84. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 76. Singer Irma Thomas is 76. Actress Jess Walton ("The Young and the Restless") is 71. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 70. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 67. Singer Juice Newton is 65. Singer Randy Crawford is 65. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 64. Keyboardist Larry Rust of Iron Butterfly is 64. Actor John Travolta is 63. Actor John Pankow ("Mad About You") is 62. Game-show hostess Vanna White ("Wheel of Fortune") is 60. Actress Greta Scacchi is 57. Actor Matt Dillon is 53. Rapper Dr. Dre is 52. Actress Molly Ringwald is 49. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 42. Actor Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project") is 40. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 40. Actor Tyrone Burton ("The Parent 'Hood") is 38. Musician Regina Spektor is 37. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 29. Actress Sara Sutherland ("Veep") is 29. Actress Maiara Walsh ("Desperate Housewives") is 29.