PLO official: Israeli settlement law "last nail in coffin"

PARIS (AP) — Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, has told The Associated Press that Israeli legislation to retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes is "putting the last nail in the coffin of the two-state solution."

The bill, approved by lawmakers late Monday, is the latest in a series of pro-settler steps taken by Israel's hard-line government since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Calling the move "theft," Erekat said it was "the Israeli government trying to legalize looting Palestinian land."

Erekat spoke in Paris ahead of a visit by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to meet with President Francois Hollande Tuesday.